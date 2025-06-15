After WTC Final 2025, Australia Pacer Injured And Will Miss Crucial Series vs West Indies

Australia were unsuccessful in their defence of the World Test Championship mace, as they lost the WTC Final 2025 to South Africa who ended a 27-year-wait for an ICC tournament. But with the current cycle now over, the focus will shift to the upcoming cycle - the WTC 2025-27 cycle. Australia's first assignment in that time will be against the West Indies, but they will have to go on that tour without a member of their WTC Final squad as the fast bowler has picked up an injury.

The Aussies will travel to the Caribbean for a three-match Test series that gets underway from June 25.

No Brendan Doggett for Australia

One player who will miss out on the tour is Brendan Doggett, as he picked up a minor injury to the hip and will thus have to travel back to Australia instead.

It is a massive blow for the player who was actually Australia's traveling reserve for the WTC Final that was held at Lord's, as he was likely to be a part of the playing XI for these Tests.

He had been doing well in the domestic scene and had even grabbed headlines by picking 11 wickets in the Sheffield Shield final for South Australia.

His replacement will be Sean Abbott, who has also played a considerable amount of domestic cricket but has yet to be capped at the Test level.

Steve Smith to Also Miss Out?

Australia may also have to do without the services of Steve Smith who suffered a compound dislocation on Day 3 of the Final but has luckily avoided surgery.

"I think in a splint for eight weeks now and may be able to play with it in a couple of weeks, so it'll depend on my functionality and what I'm able to do, but it's probably the best result I could have hoped for," Smith told the ICC.