Mitchell Johnson Takes A Jibe At Pat Cummins-Led Australia For Defeat In WTC 2025 Final, Criticizes Star Pacer For Prioritizing IPL Over National Duties

WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins-led Australia suffered a humiliating five-wicket defeat against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.

Australia advanced to the Final of the WTC 2025 after finishing in second place with a 67.54% points percentage. Pat Cummins-led Australia clinched 13 wins and conceded sour defeats after playing 19 matches.

However, the Aussies displayed a poor performance at Lord's during the summit clash against the South Africans. Australia had a decent start to the game but failed to maintain momentum.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram was named the 'Player of the Match' following his splendid 136-run knock from 207 balls in the second inning, which helped the Proteas to chase down the 282-run target and win the WTC mace.

Mitchell Johnson Lashes Out At Pat Cummins And Co. For Defeat In WTC 2025 Final

Following the Pat Cummins-led side's defeat in the WTC 2025 Final, former Aussie cricketer Mitchell Johnson said that the top four of the Australian Cricket Team, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon, can't be taken for granted.

“Our successful ‘big four’ bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can’t be taken for granted as a lock going forward either," Mitchell Johnson wrote in The West Australian.

The former cricketer also slammed Josh Hazlewood for prioritizing the Indian Cricket Team over his national duties.

"We’ve seen concerns about Hazlewood’s fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows. Lyon didn’t look his best on day three either," he added.

