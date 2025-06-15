Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Offers A Crucial Update On Marnus Labuschagne's Test Future: 'He Can Underpin That Batting Order'

South Africa finally managed to put an end to their prolonged title drought with a sensational five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final. Temba Bavuma's side put up a heroic display to finally lay their hand on an ICC trophy after 27 years.

Andrew McDonald Offers A Massive Update On Marnus Labuschagne

The WTC 2025 final emerged as a low-scoring affair. The famed Australian batting lineup couldn't really live up to the occasion and were bowled out for a altry 212 and 207 runs in both innings. Despite Marnus Labuschagne's dismal form, he was preferred over Sam Konstas as Usman Khawaja's partner in the ultimate Test. But the former world No.1 disappointed and didn't really find the rhythm when he was mostly needed. The 30-year-old came up with 17 and 22 runs respectively, and questions have been raised over his long-term future with the Test team.

But head coach Andrew McDonald insisted Labuschagne will be given a long rope and he has a future with the Test team.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, “He's a big part of the future of the team. Anyone that averages 45 or 46 in Test cricket at that age is important. We've got older players who are closer to the end than the start. We've got some younger players that are coming in, and you definitely want those guys that have, I think, 60-odd Test matches.

"If he can get his game in good order for the next four or five years, he can underpin that batting order. But at the moment, he'd be disappointed with the returns. He's missed out on big scores. He threatened at the MCG, got a pair of 70s, and, you know, if they had been a pair of hundreds, the conversation shifts as well. But we're confident that he could return to his best, and hence (that is) why we keep picking him. It is at what point do we stop picking him?

Aiden Markram Excellence Helped South Africa To End Prolonged Title Drought

Coming to the match, it was Aidem Markram who perhaps played his best match in the South African jersey. The Proteas needed 282 runs to end Australia's WTC reign, and they looked to be in trouble after losing Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder very cheaply. But Markram stood tall and forged a 147-run partnership with Bavuma, navigating all the challenges. He brought up his 8th Test ton and set up the stage for a perfect run chase.