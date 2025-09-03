'Against Spirit of Cricket': Wasim Jaffer Trolls Michael Vaughan Over England's Latest ICC ODI Ratings

Eng vs SA: South Africa recently hammered England in the opening ODI game at the Leeds on Tuesday by seven wickets. Just after that, the England team faced cricticism from all quarters. In fact, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer did not miss out as well. Jaffer too poked fun at his dear friend and former England captain Michael Vaughan. Sharing a screenshot of the latest ICC ODI rankings where England occupy the eighth spot, Jaffer mockingly asked the ICC to look into it as it is against the ‘Spirit of cricket.’

‘ICC should look into this’

"England at No. 8… surely against the spirit of cricket. ICC should look into this," Jaffer's tweet read.

It would now be interesting to see if Vaughan responds to this or let's it go. India are currently the numero uno team as per the latest rankings. India is followed by New Zealand on the second spot. These ratings have been updated after the first ODI between England and South Africa.

Maharaj's Maha Show

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the star of the show for the Proteas. He picked up four wickets to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 131. After that, SA gunned down the target in 21 overs. Aiden Markram hit a brilliant 86 off 55 balls. His knock featured two sixes and 13 fours, yet Maharaj was awarded the Player of the Match for his heroics with the ball.