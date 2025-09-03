Virat Kohli Passes Fitness Test in London, BCCI Permits Special Exemption: REPORT

After Rohit Sharma and a few other passed their fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru, the question was - what about Virat Kohli. Now, a report in Dainik Jagran claims that Kohli has already passed his fitness test - but in London. The report claims that Kohli had sought BCCI's permission for it and was permitted. Kohli reportedly did it in London under approved supervision.

BCCI's Kohli 'Exemption' Triggers Row

This move to permit Kohli to do his fitness test in London has triggered a row. This shows the double standards that exist in the BCCI. For the unversed, Kohli is not part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad as he has retired from the shortest version of the game. It is understood that only Kohli asked BCCI for the special favour. It is no secret that since announcing his Test retirement, he and his family stay in their London apartment.

The players who have cleared the fitness test as per Dainik Jagran are Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhinav Manohar, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Will Kohli Play 2027 ODI WC?

The event is still a couple of years away and hence it is difficult to predict if Kohli can stay fit or not despite not playing all formats.