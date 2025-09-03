Irfan Pathan Blasts Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah Over Workload Drama; Cites Pat Cummins' Ashes Example

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah featured in only three of the five Tests in England due to his workload management. Weeks after the tour of England, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lambasted Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan over the workload drama by citing Australia's Pat Cummins' example. Pathan cited Cummins example of how he is going to miss the India series so that he can stay fit for the much-awaited Ashes.

‘Will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes?’

"I just have one thing to say, you would have heard recently that Pat Cummins will skip many games to manage his workload for the Ashes. But will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload, yes. SENA countries are tough places to go and win. There, your main bowlers must play as many games as they can. During the series, a top series, you will not get the result if you look to manage workload there," he said during a chat with media in a group call arranged by the Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2025.

"About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload. You should as well and the set-up has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well," he added.

