'Agar Yeh Mere Saath Hota...': Ravi Shastri Refuses to Shield Coach Gautam Gambhir After India's Humiliating Whitewash in Tests

Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir is facing massive backlash following the side's humiliating whitewash in the Test series against South Africa. Former India coach Ravi Shastri is the latest to opine on Gambhir. Pointing at India's collapse in Guwahati during the second Test, Shastri reckoned the players should also take responsibility. He also said that the team is not bad.

‘Players should take some responsibility too’

"You tell me. What happened in Guwahati – from 100/1, you skip to 130/7 – this team is not that bad either. They have this much talent at least. The players should take some responsibility too. You have played spin since you started playing cricket," Shastri said in a teaser podcast released by Prabhat Khabar.

"I’m not protecting [him]. 100 per cent (he is responsible too). When am I saying anything otherwise? Agar yeh mere saath hota, main pehla responsibility leta," Shastri said when asked if he is looking to shield Gambhir.

Shastri's Tenure as India Coach

With a win percentage of 65 per cent across formats during his tenure from 2017 to 2021, Shastri is India's most successful coach. During Shastri's tenure, India was arguably the best red-ball side in the world. During his tenure, Team India remained the No. 1-ranked Test team for 42 months straight – from 2016 to 2021 – and made the summit of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 as well. Kohli was one of Shastri's favourites and there is no secret about it. Time and again, Shastri has gone on record praising Kohli.

