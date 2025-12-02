WATCH | 'Flowers, Kids And Love': Virat Kohli Gets Special Welcome in Raipur Ahead of 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli rolled back the years on Sunday when he brought up his 52nd ODI ton in Ranchi. His 135 off 120 balls helped India edge South Africa and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli, who is a mega star in India received a special welcome on reaching Raipur for the second game of the ODI series. On reaching the team hotel in Raipur, kids were there to welcome him with love and flowers. Here is the viral clip of the welcome Kohli got in Raipur.

Kohli looked extremely happy and delighted while meeting his little fans. He shook hands, and signed a few autographs while giving selfies as well.

Following his sensational century, Kohli was adjudicated the player of the match. At the presentation, he spoke about his mindset while batting.

"So, I just felt like, you know, let me just go out there and just hit the ball. Not think too much about any of the other stuff. It's just me and the ball coming at me and just enjoy the game of cricket, which was the very reason I started playing this game. So, it was just about staying in the space of enjoyment and, of course, when you get a start and you get into the situation, then you know what you've done over so many years and the experience kicks in and then you understand the situation and able to build an innings," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

