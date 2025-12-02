WATCH: Steve Smith Undergoes Special Training, Australia Captain Adapts Unique Method To Prepare For Pink-Ball Test In Brisbane

Australia, the defending champions of the Ashes, defeated England within two days in the first Test match that was played in Perth. The weight of history is against England at the moment, considering the fact that they are yet to win a Test match 'Down Under' since their 2010-11 tour. Interestingly, when England last won a Test match on Australian soil, Steve Smith hadn't even debuted as an English player. Right now, Australia have as many problems as England have.

The Aussies were undoubtedly clinical in the first Ashes Test, but they were without the services of their star pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who are nursing their respective injuries.

Steve Smith Adapts Unique Training Method

Australia know the importance of the Pink Ball Test that is scheduled to be played at the Gabba. A win in the second Test will allow the Aussies to extend their dominance over England and will put them in an even stronger position. Over the years, Australia skipper Steve Smith has had his own share of struggles while dealing with the glare off the pitch while batting under lights against the pink ball, and it seems that he has now found a solution to it.

The Australian skipper was recently spotted training with baseball-style black stickers, called Eye Black, under his eyes, something that West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul used to use. Is it science? Or is it placebo? Marnus Labuschagne gave a brief insight into Smith's process in a video shared by Cricket Australia.

Watch The Video Here

Australia Look To Maintain Clinical Record In Pink-Ball Test

Australia have announced an unchanged squad for the 2nd Ashes Test, and they will be led by Steve Smith. Absolutely nothing should be taken away from the Aussie bowlers, but one can't really discount the fact that the English batters were reckless, and poor decision-making was one of the biggest factors behind their loss.