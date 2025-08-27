Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, India’s T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Embraces Festive Traditions With Family On Ganesh Chaturthi

With days left before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife, Devisha Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with his wife, along with the idol. In another picture, Suryakumar and Devisha were also seeking blessings by folding their hands.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya," Suryakumar Yadav wrote on X while sharing the pictures.

In the upcoming days, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, and Oman.

On the other hand, Group B consists of Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Team India In Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will kick off on September 09, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening fixture of the tournament. Meanwhile, Team India will begin their voyage on September 10, against the UAE, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will square off against Pakistan in the most anticipated clash of the tournament, on September 14, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19. The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 28. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the summit clash of the eight-team tournament.

Earlier on August 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been named as the deputy of Suryakumar.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended a press conference to reveal the squad. India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the 15-member squad.

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats In T20Is