Michael Clarke Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Ex-Australia Skipper Shares Latest Update On Diagnosis And Treatment

Former Australia skipper and winner of the 2007 and 2015 ODI World Cup winner Michael Clarke has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The former Australia skipper took to social media to share an update about his health. "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key," wrote Clarke on his Instagram account.

Michael Clarke's Career In Nutshell

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke burst into the limelight in early 2003 and often came across as somebody who had all the shots in his book. Despite growing up in Australia, Clarke had the required footwork to play spin effectively. The former Australia skipper made his ODI debut in 2003 and his success in the fifty-over format later encouraged the selectors to hand him a Test cap in 2004. Clarke played 245 matches and scored a total of 7981 runs at an average of 44.59. The former Australia skipper also has eight centuries to his name.

The year 2012 can be termed as Michael Clarke's year and he dominated the longest format of the game by a long stretch. Clarke scored two triple and double tons. While the Australian team was rebuilding after the Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey era, Clarke was appointed as the skipper of the Australian cricket team and the rest is history.

Skipper Clarke's Prowess In Test Cricket