Sanju Samson Remains Unfazed Amid India’s Asia Cup Squad Drama; His Mentor Spills The Beans: 'He's Flexible To Bat Down The Order'

Raiphi Gomez, the mentor cum coach for Sanju Samson, has highlighted the wicketkeeper-batter's adaptability ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

With two stumpers being selected in India's Asia Cup squad, the competition will be intense. But coach Gomez believes Sanju Samson remains unfazed and will adjust as per the team's requirements.

Sanju Samson Unfazed With The Competition, Ready to Adapt

The Indian T20 setup bears constant competition among cricketers as they intend to make an impact in the game. Team India's Asia Cup 2025 was one such example where two wicketkeeper-batters were included in the 15-man list.

Jitesh Sharma's heroics with RCB earned him a spot in the Indian squad, while Sanju Samson, the regular wicketkeeper-batter, was also announced as a part of the team.

Sanju Samson's lean patch may have led the selectors to opt for a second stumper in Jitesh, and the position is expected to receive significant competition as the Asia Cup nears.

But the wicketkeeper-batter's mentor believes Sanju Samson is a professional player who will be ready to make adjustments wherever required and bat down the order

“Being a professional and internationally established player, Sanju is flexible enough to make the adjustments if he has to bat down the order.

“His flexibility is what guides him, and he is very confident about his abilities,” former cricketer Raiphi Gomez said to The Telegraph.

Sanju Samson Turns Into A Middle-Order Finisher In KCL

Sanju Samson has displayed his dominance for Team India in the top order. But in the KCL, the wicketkeeper-batter is displaying raw power outside the top four.

At the 2025 Kerala Cricket League, Sanju Samson is batting in the middle order for the Kochi Blue Tigers. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is demonstrating his adaptability as a middle-order finisher after smashing a 51-ball 121 against the Kollam Sailors.

Samson continues his finishing heroics against Thrissur Titans when he smacked 13 runs off one ball during his smashing 89-run knock.

He hit a six off the delivery from Sijomon Joseph, which turned out to be a no-ball. Sanju Samson picked up another titanic six to score 13 off just one ball.