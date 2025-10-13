Ahead of Australia ODI Series, Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Concerns Around Virat Kohli's Fitness: 'He Is A Guru'

India vs Australia: Ahead of the much-anticipated Australia ODI series this month, Virat Kohli remains the focal point. He hasn't played any international matches since the Champions Trophy 2025 and will be in action for the first time since announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Virat Kohli's Fitness Concern

After a prolonged gap of 223 days, both Virat and Rohit will be seen featuring in international cricket. In the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, there have been concerns regarding Virat's ODI future. He hasn't played competitive cricket since the last ICC ODI event at the start of the year, and chatter around his fitness has grown louder.

But Harbhajan Singh has shrugged off all the concerns, insisting the player is fitter than some of the more active cricketers currently.

In an interaction with JioHotstar, he said, “Please don’t ask any questions about Virat’s fitness. When it comes to fitness, he’s a guru. Everyone follows what he does. There’s absolutely no concern about Virat Kohli’s fitness; he’s fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him. In today’s international cricket, he’s arguably the fittest player out there. Now, I’m just looking forward to seeing Virat back in action. Fans have missed watching him, and personally, I’d love to see him continue playing the One-Day International format for a while longer because he still has so much to offer."

Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy?

There have been reports that both Rohit and Virat will make themselves available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic ODI tournament. Both Rohit and Virat featured in the Ranji Trophy last season, but following their retirement from Test cricket and all the focus will be on the limited over format.