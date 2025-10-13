'Worst Coach In Test Cricket': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Called Out After West Indies Grind India Despite Following On In Delhi

India, despite a star-studded batting and bowling line-up, continue to struggle in home Test matches. Shubman Gill and Co. would like to believe that they had a chance of ending the second Test match of the series early, but they have blown away their chances, courtesy of a valiant batting performance by the West Indies.

India came to the second Test with an unassailable lead of 1-0 and with hopes of clean sweeping West Indies, but Roston Chase and his men had other ideas in their minds.

Gautam Gambhir Criticized For Asking West Indies To Follow On

On the first two days of the Delhi Test match, India dominated West Indies and outplayed them in every department of the game. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's hundred, India ended up scoring 518 runs at the loss of five wickets. Sai Sudharsan (87 runs off 165 balls), Nitish Reddy (43 runs off 54 balls), and Dhruv Jurel (44 runs off 79 balls) joined Gill and Jaiswal in their heroics of scoring the runs.

The hosts later bowled out West Indies for 248 runs and asked them to follow on with a deficit of 270 runs, but they weren't prepared for what was to follow next. Despite being two wickets down for just 35 runs, John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched a 177-run partnership that brought the Caribbean innings back on track. Campbell (115 runs off 199 balls) and Hope (103 runs off 214 balls) joined forces with Justin Greaves (50 runs off 85 balls) and Jayden Seales (32 runs off 85 balls) to take a lead of 120 runs.

Netizens have called out Gautam Gambhir for asking West Indies to follow on. The fans are also blaming the Head Coach for complicating matters in the second Test match.

Here's How The Fans Reacted

