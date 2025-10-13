Updated 13 October 2025 at 17:13 IST
West Indies Display Batting Brilliance With 390, Team India Hangs On At 63/1 With 58 To Chase At Stumps In Day Four
India ends Day 4 at 63/1, chasing 58 vs West Indies in the 2nd Test. Sudharsan and Rahul steady the innings after Jaiswal’s early exit. A series win for the hosts looks likely on Day 5.
Team India hangs on to 63/1 at the loss of one wicket at stumps on day four of action. Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul continued building their partnership at stumps on day four. Team India now has a 58-run target to chase, and both teams will return to action on day five of the Delhi Test.
West Indies showed flashes of brilliance with the bat as they looked to build on the partnerships. They managed to deliver, something they could not do in the Ahmedabad Test.
Team India will return to bat on day five and look to cap off a compelling series win. The Windies, on the other hand, will continue to put pressure on the hosts when they bat.
West Indies Display Clinical Outing With The Bat Against India
West Indies begin day four proceedings at 140/4, with the overnight batters Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach displaying incredible resilience and composure against the Indian bowling attack.
Shai Hope displayed flair as he looked to take the Indian bowlers down. He pulled off an impressive 103 off 189, putting up a solid fightback for the Caribbean Men. Imlach also put up a crucial 42-run score before being dismissed.
The Hope and Imlach partnership helped the Windies Men race past the 300-run mark.
But that is when the Indian bowlers struck back with the ball, as Kuldeep Yadav pulled off a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah also put himself in the clean-up crew, plucking three wickets as well.
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also picked a wicket each, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps.
The Indian bowlers were worn out after the extensive bowling spells due to the follow-on. But they eventually bowled out the West Indies at 390 runs, setting up a 121-run target to win the series.
KL & Sai Forge A Vital Partnership, Team India Needs 58 Runs To Win
As Team India began the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked to fire off from the get-go. The young dynamo scored eight off seven balls and hit two boundaries before being caught out.
Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul kept it calm and composed. The Indian duo looks comfortable in the middle as they build up the partnership.
Sudharsan picked up 30 runs, while KL Rahul scored 25 to secure a firm 54-run partnership. West Indies tried to tighten their fielding, but both of them looked comfortable in the middle as stumps were called.
