Ahead Of Australia Tour, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Sent Brutal Selection Message: 'No Matter How Good You Are...'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future has remained under scrutiny. Both stalwarts have hung up their boots from the shortest and red-ball format and will remain in contention for the upcoming 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

Will Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Feature In Asia Cup 2025?

Speculations have been very rife regarding their ODI future, but there hasn't been any official confirmation of anything. As per reports, Rohit underwent a successful fitness Test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Virat also reportedly had his tests done in London. Despite severe rumours, Rohit has remained India's ODI captain and is expected to lead the team when they travel for a white ball series next month.

Former South African cricketer Daryl Cullinan feels both Rohit and Virat need to play regular cricket to stay in shape for their selection in the 2027 World Cup.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said, “Well, I think from an ability and experience point of view, they could play, I don't think there's any doubt in that, but they'd have to be on the ground of international cricket. If I were the coach or convener of selectors, because no matter how good you are, thinking that you can just play a few games or select a few games, not put in the hours and then step in and think you're going to perform, no, that doesn't work that way.”

India To open Asia Cup Campaign On September 10

Before the Australian tour, Team India will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is one of the favourites, and the defending champions will take on archrivals Pakistan on September 14. Indian players have already touched down in Dubai, and practice has been in full swing.