Shubman Gill Expected To Lead India's Charge In ODI Cricket, 25-Year-Old Stands Unchallenged For The Role: Report

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Team India's all-format captaincy situation has been a hotly debated topic. With Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, the gossip has been around Shubman Gill, who is being envisioned as the next all-format captain for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma is yet to make his comeback for Team India after making his last appearance at the ICC Champions Trophy Final. The 38-year-old is eager to compete in the 2027 ODI CWC, but whether he will continue as the captain is up in the air.

Shubman Gill Could Become India's ODI Skipper Without Any Competition

Shubman Gill's appointment as the Indian Test captain turned out to be successful for Team India. His performance made him a standout among the others in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

With the 25-year-old being named as Team India's vice-captain in the T20I format, it may imply that the BCCI has made plans for Gill in the long term. Not only in T20Is, but Shubman Gill could become the captain of the 50-over format without any competition.

According to Revsports, Shubman Gill is expected to be Rohit Sharma's successor as Team India's captain in the ODI format. It's only a matter of time before the BCCI makes the official announcement.

Additionally, there is no contender in sight for Shubman Gill at this moment, and he could become India's next ODI skipper with no competition.

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action For Team India?

As Shubman Gill continues his training for the Asia Cup 2025, Rohit Sharma has begun his strength and conditioning alongside his friend and coach Abhishek Nayar. In terms of competitive action, the Indian ODI skipper was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Rohit Sharma recently took part in the BCCI's pre-season fitness assessments at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has passed the test.