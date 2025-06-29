Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG- Rishabh Pant's Potential Signals New Era For Test Cricket: 'That Is Hallmark Of An Exceptional Player'

Updated 29 June 2025 at 13:10 IST

IND vs ENG- Rishabh Pant's Potential Signals New Era For Test Cricket: 'That Is Hallmark Of An Exceptional Player'

Rishabh Pant was at his best in Leeds as the 27-year-old became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to score two centuries in each innings of a Test match.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Rishabh Pant in action
Rishabh Pant in action | Image: X/BCCI

Rishabh Pant's valiant contribution didn't help India's cause in the first Test against England in Leeds. Despite five centuries by Indian batters, England inflicted a humiliating five-wicket defeat on the visitors at Headingley.

Sanjay Manjrekar Heaped Praise On Rishabh Pant

On the back of an underwhelming IPL 2025, the Indian vice-captain arrived in England amid severe pressure. But the 27-year-old smashed a number of records at Headingley, scoring two centuries in both innings of a Test match. He became the second wicket-keeper after Andy Flower to achieve this feat, while he also surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the highest number of centuries.

Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Pant, claiming the player has the quality to thrive in the red-ball format.

In an interaction with Star Sports, he said, “I think he will because it seems like he enjoys batting in Test cricket. Any batter who gets two hundreds in a Test match, it takes a lot out of you mentally, not so much physically, getting a hundred in the first innings, and 48 hours later, you have the same kind of reserve to get another hundred. So that is a hallmark of an exceptional player.”

Will Jasprit Bumrah Feature In 2nd Test?

Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the 2nd Test at Edgbaston remains a mystery. The pacer is expected to feature in three of the five Test matches, and there have been reports that he might not play the second Test to keep a check on his workload. But as per ESPN Cricinfo, he had a full-fledged practice in the nets on Saturday. The action came after Bumrah opted to have a rest on Friday. The ESPN Cricinfo report also stated that the management will make a decision based on how Bumrah feels about his body.

England are currently leading the series 1-0 and will enter the second Test as the clear favourites.

Published 29 June 2025 at 13:10 IST