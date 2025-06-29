'Only Indian To Score Runs': Greatest Of All Time Debate Settled, Ex-ENG Player Highlights Differences Between Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli

India is one of the superpowers of cricket and it is not because of their monetary prowess, but also because of the talents that the country produces on frequent basis. Just like Australia, India also have the distinction of producing generational greats that the game of cricket has even seen. As far as the Indian team is concerned, Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli and the Greatest of All Time debate seems to be a never-ending affair.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar did share the same dressing room for six years (2008-2013), won the ODI World Cup in 2011 together, but they belong to different generations and have dominated the game in their own ways. Not just the white ball format, but Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also been two of the greatest batters to play on number four for the Indian Team in the longest and the purest format of the game.

Allan Lamb Picks Sachin Tendulkar As The Greatest Of All Time

Former English cricketer and the runners up of the 1992 ODI World Cup, Allan Lamb has gone ahead and has named Sachin Tendulkar as the Greatest Of All Time. Lamb did compare Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, but in the end settled with picking the 52-year-old as the greatest to play the game ever.

'Sachin easily. I played against him when he was 18. I dropped him at slip and he went to get 100. So I always say to him, it was me that made your name. Kohli is a brilliant player, he's got all the shots, he can score quickly. But if you want the best player I played against, that Indian player is Sachin, even ahead of Sunny. The only thing I would have liked to see Sachin play the West Indies', said Lamb while speaking to PTI.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Comparing The Stats

Many might put Virat Kohli on the same pedestal as Sachin Tendulkar, but numbers paint a different picture altogether. Tendulkar played 200 Test matches for India and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.79. Kohli on the other hand played 123 Test matches and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. As far as the ODIs are concerned, Virat Kohli played 302 ODIs and scored 14181 runs at an average of 57.88. Sachin Tendulkar on the other hand played 463 One Day Internationals, scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.