Ahead Of England Tour, Mohammed Shami Lambasts Retirement Speculations: 'Satyanaash Kar Diya Future Ka'

India will take on England in a five-match Test series following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Due to the rising tension between Indian and Pakistan, IPL 2025 was suspended for a week and will now resume from May 17 with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Indian selectors will have a tough task to cut out following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement. Questions were also raised on Mohammed Shami's future as a report claimed the fast bowler could be hanging up his boots in the longest format. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler rejected all the speculations.
He posted on his Instagram story, "Very well done, Maharaj apna job ke din bhi gin lo kitna adieu hai baad mein dekh le hamara aap jaise ne satyanash kar diya future ka kabhi to accha bol liya kare aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry" (sic) (Very well done, King. Look at your job, too, first and see how many days are left before focusing on me. Guys like you have destroyed my future. At least try to speak good things, sometimes. This is today’s worst story, I am sorry.)"
Shami had a long injury spell after the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup and missed the Australia tour. He returned to the England series and later also played a pivotal part in the Champions Trophy triumph. The SRH pacer has been involved in 64 Tests, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. He last appeared in Tests for India in the World Test Championship final in 2023. He has so far endured a poor run in IPL 2023. Shami has managed top grind out just six wickets in nine IPL matches and it remains to be seen whether he gets a place in the flight to England.
