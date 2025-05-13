Who Will Fill Virat Kohli's Void In Tests? Kris Srikkanth Identifies Ideal Candidate: 'Management Should Give Him That Role'

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, at Perth Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Former Indian Cricketer and Coach Kris Srikkanth have elected an ideal replacement for Virat Kohli in Test Cricket for Team India. he has named wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul to step up for the job, as he believes KL could be vital for India in the longest format of the game as they move forward. Srikkanth believes KL has the right technique. He also pleaded with the management to hand him a fixed role.

Kris Srikkanth Elects An Ideal Replacement Of Virat Kohli

The world came to a standstill after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. With the England Tour approaching soon, Kohli looked poised for a role in the entire series in the top order. But his sudden retirement declaration has shaken things up. Kohli will remain a part of ODI Cricket, but he has called time on the two out of three formats of the game.

Amid the anticipation, Kris Srikkanth revealed the optimal choice to replace Virat Kohli in Test cricket, and he named KL Rahul as the ideal replacement for Team India.

"For me, KL Rahul should be given that position. He can be India's lynchpin going forward in Test cricket. He has got the right technique, and the management should give him that fixed role," Kris Srikkanth said while speaking to TOI.

Team India Expected To Have New Faces In Test Cricket

In terms of KL Rahul, he has often emerged as a dependable cricketer for the Indian Cricket Team. The cricketer has been a solid performer for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Where Team India fumbled, he stood out in terms of batting.

The Indian Cricket's 'Big Three' – Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli – have retired from the longest format of the game, leaving a massive void in the team. The BCCI is expected to name a new skipper for red-ball cricket, and the person could lead the side for a long time. While Jasprit Bumrah is being named as an ideal skipper, reports also suggest that Shubman Gill is among the frontrunners.