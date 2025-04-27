Ahead Of England Tour, Ravi Shastri Launches Jasprit Bumrah Plea To Team India: 'Be Very Very Careful'

Team India will head to England to participate in a five-match Test series after the completion of the IPL. It also happens to be the start of the next World Test Championship cycle for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play A Pivotal Role

An underwhelming finish to the last WTC cycle saw India crash out of contention for the coveted prize. Following a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil, they were humiliated 3-1 by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah has easily been India's flagbearer across the three formats.

The Mumbai Indians pacer was at his very best in the Australian tour, having picked up 32 wickets in the series. He also flexed his captaincy credentials as he led India to their only win in Perth in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Bumrah has had his injury concerns, as he did not come out to bowl in the second innings in the Sydney Test.

Ravi Shastri Issued Jasprit Bumrah Warning Ahead of England Tour

He subsequently missed the England series and the Champions Trophy but he has managed to gain back his rhythm and has been involved in the IPL. Ravi Shastri has issued a warning to the Indian team and emphasised to manage Bumrah's workload during the Test series. On the ICC Review the former Indian head coach said, “I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah],” Shastri added. “I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break.

“Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up.

“He should be given the first opportunity to say, ‘Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.’ Give him that break.”