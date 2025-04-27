'Bowlers Will Have Their Day': Trent Boult Confident In His Bowling Abilities As IPL Grows To Become More Batter Friendly

The Indian Premier League has broken all barriers in terms of innings scores which have seen them grow massively. Just a few years ago the average innings score used to be around 150-160 and any team that used to score 200+ would be more often than not guaranteed a win. However in recent years even a score around 200 is considered as a low score with teams being able to chase down scores easily. With the Indian Premier League turning more and more batter friendly, New Zealand and Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Trent Boult has shown confidence in his bowling amidst the ongoing IPL 2025.

Trent Boult Confident In Bowlers And Their Abilities

Trent Boult recently while speaking on JioHotstar's series ‘Gen Gold’ opened up on whether a 300 plus score will be made in this IPL season and how bowlers can still have their day with batters hitting big shots every other ball.

"No doubt, a 300-plus score will be reached this tournament. The ball seems to be travelling further, though I'd like to believe it's still swinging in some parts of the country. From a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities. If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point. That's what fans want to see, and I'm sure there'll be plenty watching," said Trent Boult as he opened up on how bowlers can capitalize on the batters hitting big shots.

Trent Boult Constantly Looking To Improve Himself

Trent Boult further in the chat opened up on how he was constantly looking to improve himself and not let his performance dip.

"I'm constantly pushing myself to come up with new options and plans. These days, there are so many batters -- some we've never even heard of or played against -- so you've got to be on your game. Clarity is key, and executing under pressure makes the difference. It's all about training well and being ready for those moments," said Trent Boult in his statement.