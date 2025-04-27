'Now We're Singing His Praises': Kieron Pollard Calls Out Double Standards Of Fans After Rohit Sharma Strikes Good Form

MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians have finally managed to hit the sweet spot as far as matters related to team combination are concerned. The five-time champions have won four games on the bounce, and as of now, they look like the ones who can replicate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's heroics during last year's IPL .

Bengaluru had won seven consecutive games to qualify for the playoffs during IPL 2024. Mumbai now lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants , a team that hasn't quite lived up to its promise.

Few days back, Mumbai were languishing at the bottom half of the table, but they have somehow managed to do what they always do best, displaying a valiant fight. Mumbai had a 10th spot finish in IPL 2024, and this time around, they ran the risk of doing something very similar, but they have now revived their hopes.

The biggest factor in Mumbai experiencing a drastic change in fortunes has been because of their former skipper Rohit Sharma .

Pollard Questions People's Sudden Change Of Heart For Rohit Sharma

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has stormed back into form with two consecutive knocks of 76 not out and 70 in the last two matches for the five-time champions. Though Rohit started IPL 2025 on a low note, with a string of low scores, he has now found his footing.

While Sharma was going through a bad patch, fans had called for his removal. People also raised questions about Rohit Sharma for participating just as an 'Impact Sub'. Now Mumbai Indians mentor Kieron Pollard has called out the double standards of the people while attending the MI vs LSG pre-match press conference.

'So now we're singing his praises. If my memory serves me right again, the start of this competition, that question was different, and I said, sitting right here, I just want to continue to urge you guys at times to give guys the opportunity,' said the former Caribbean skipper.

Mumbai Look To Humble Lucknow At Home

Wankhede Stadium will host underfiring Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mumbai are in the third spot as of now, and Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are in the sixth spot.