Rohit Sharma Convinced Gautam Gambhir, BCCI to Reappoint Fielding Coach T. Dilip: REPORT

Ind vs Eng: In what could be called as a massive U-turn from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), fielding coach T. Dilip was reappointed ahead of the England tour. Hours after the news of T. Dilip's reappointment came to light, it is now understood that former India captain Rohit Sharma played a huge part in it. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Rohit ‘personally requested’ head coach Gautam Gambhir for this.

BCCI's Stunning U-Turn

This means, Dilip has got a one-year extension with Team India. Weeks after Dilip's exit had been considered final, there has been an U-turn made by the BCCI, and he will now be travelling to England. Post-May, Dilip and batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and a few other members of the support staff were told their services would no longer be required in a surprising move.

Another report claimed that the BCCI was unable to zero-in on a foreign fielding coach and that was the reason why Dilip was reappointed. It is understood that Dilip is widely respected in the Indian dressing-room and hence he had the support of the former India captain. He is known for his methodical approach and his focus on game-specific drills. He has been a big reason behind India's improved standards of fielding as a team. At a time of transition, Dilip's return certainly comes as a stabilising move.

Ryan ten Doeschate, who was tipped to step in as fielding coach once Dilip left, will now continue in his role as assistant coach. This means Dilip will be back to a familiar position in the Indian set-up.

