Ahead of Headingley Test, Captain Shubman Gill Addresses India's No. 3 Dilemma: 'Summer Has Been A Little Bit Different'

Updated 19 June 2025 at 20:59 IST
A stern challenge awaits Shubman Gill and Co. as India take on England in a five-match Test series. The first match is poised to be held at Headingley on June 20.
India's batting conundrum remains a mystery. There has been a lot of debate on who would bat at number three, a position regarded as one of the most important in the batting lineup. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair seem to be juggling for that spot. Sudharsan's credentials in red-ball cricket haven't been impressive but his ability to counter fast bowlers with ease hasn't gone unnoticed.
Karun Nair had a brilliant season with Vidarbha and had smashed a brilliant 303 run against Chennai back in 2016.
On being asked about the No. 3 position, the Indian captain replied, "We actually were waiting. The summer has been a little bit different to the other English summers, and it's been a little bit dry, so I was just waiting to see the wicket one last time to see the final combinations and decide on that."
Also Read: Indian Captain Shubman Gill Disregards IPL, Picks Test Series Win In England Over Winning Cash Rich T20 Tournament
Earlier, Rishabh Pant had already confirmed that Gill will bat at number 4, in Virat Kohli's batting position. The Indian captain revealed he had a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir about his batting position and wanted to bat at No. 4.
“There was, I mean after Virat Bhai retired, GG Bhai (Head coach Gautam Gambhir) and I had a discussion about it and we were both clear that he wanted me to bat at number four and I was also clear that I also wanted to bat at that number.”
KL Rahul is likely to be open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shardul Thakur might get the nod ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Jasprit Bumrah already confirmed he will be playing the first Test match and he is likely to have the assistance of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
Published 19 June 2025 at 20:59 IST