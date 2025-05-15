Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption, Captain Rajat Patidar And Wicketkeeper-Batter Jitesh Sharma Return Back To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp

IPL 2025: Before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have joined the franchise's camp.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 12th announced that the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume on May 17th. The cricket administrative body also revealed that the remaining 17 matches of the cash-rich tournament will be played across 6 venues. Meanwhile, the final match of IPL 2025 will be on June 3rd.

Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma Join RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI stated.

However, the BCCI is yet to announce the venues of the IPL 2025 Playoffs and the summit clash of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to their official social media handle and shared a clip of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma returning to the camp ahead of the resumption.

"Captain Rajat and his partner-in-crime Jitesh are back at base, ready to light up the remainder of #IPL2025 with the same swag, same intent, and more fire," RCB wrote on X.

Jitesh Sharma has played 11 matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 128 runs at a strike rate of 142.22, and has an average of 25.60. The wicketkeeper-batter has played 51 IPL games, accumulating 858 runs at a strike rate of 149.74, and has an average of 23.19.

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar was named the skipper of the Bengaluru-based franchise before the start of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. He has played 11 matches in the 2025 edition, scoring 239 runs at a strike rate of 140.59, and has an average of 23.90. The 31-year-old appeared in 38 matches in IPL and acquired 1038 runs at a strike rate of 154.23, and has an average of 31.45.

RCB Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. RCB have clinched eight wins and suffered just three defeats after playing 11 matches in the ongoing season.