'You Earned It': RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Him During Unbox Event Ahead Of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli recently took to social media platform Instagram to announce his retirement from test cricket. With Virat Kohli announcing his retirement from test cricket, fans and sportspersons from all over the world are sending their best wishes to the batter. Virat Kohli was one of the stalwarts of test cricket and played a massive role in regenerating interest in the format. As Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, the star batter will be playing for RCB on 17th May as the Indian Premier League restarts following a suspension due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rajat Patidar Shares Heartwarming Moment With Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar was announced as the new captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have been in terrific form and are now a win away from securing a spot in the playoffs. As the IPL gets ready to restart once again, Rajat Patidar shared a beautiful gesture that Virat Kohli had done towards him at the RCB Unbox Event.

“I was blank when he told me to hold the plaque. While giving it to me, he said, ‘You deserve it, you earned it.’ So I felt a little bit okay. I mean, when Virat said this to me, I became normal in that situation," said Rajat Partidar on the podcast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down In IPL 2025

Virat Kohli who retired from T20Is back in 2024 has shown no signs of slowing down as the star batter is currently one of the top run scorers in the tournament and is eyeing his third Orange Cap. Virat Kohli currently has 505 runs next to his name and is only five runs behind top spot holder Suryakumar Yadav.