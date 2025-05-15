With IPL 2025 Playoffs At Stake; RCB Receive Huge Boost As Star Duo Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone Return To India

Updated May 15th 2025, 00:18 IST
The IPL 2025 is all set to resume when Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17. The tournament came to a halt amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.
RCB have been boosted by the return of Romario Shepherd, who has played a pivotal part for Virat Kohli's side. It has been learnt that the West Indies players, including the likes of KKR duo Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, were stationed in Dubai and returned to India together. Alongside Shepherd, Liam Livinsgotone has also reached Bengaluru and is expected to play a role in the remainder of the season. RCB are just one win away from a playoff spot and could be the first team to do so with a win against KKR.
Jacob Bethell, who impressed with a fifty against CSK, has already been reunited with his RCB colleagues and is expected to play a part in the next game. Bethell has been included in the England white ball squads against England, while another RCB star, Phil Salt, has been named in the T20I squad only
RCB have won eight matches so far and have looked consistent throughout the season. Virat Kohli's stunning form has been of massive help for the IPL franchise, which is yet to lay its hands on that coveted IPL trophy. The absence of Josh Hazlewood could pose a serious threat to their playoff hopes. If they do make it to the playoffs, they won't avail the service of Bethell, who needs to leave in time to participate in the West Indies series. With the World Test Championship also in the offing, Lungi Ngidi's availability is yet to be confirmed. The South African pacer is one of the eight players to be named in the squad, and it remains to be seen whether he arrives in India or ot
