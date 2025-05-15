With IPL 2025 Playoffs At Stake; RCB Receive Huge Boost As Star Duo Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone Return To India

The IPL 2025 is all set to resume when Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17. The tournament came to a halt amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Ahead Of KKR Game, RCB Duo Returns To India

RCB have been boosted by the return of Romario Shepherd, who has played a pivotal part for Virat Kohli's side. It has been learnt that the West Indies players, including the likes of KKR duo Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, were stationed in Dubai and returned to India together. Alongside Shepherd, Liam Livinsgotone has also reached Bengaluru and is expected to play a role in the remainder of the season. RCB are just one win away from a playoff spot and could be the first team to do so with a win against KKR.

Jacob Bethell, who impressed with a fifty against CSK, has already been reunited with his RCB colleagues and is expected to play a part in the next game. Bethell has been included in the England white ball squads against England, while another RCB star, Phil Salt, has been named in the T20I squad only

RCB Have A Tough Task To Cut Out