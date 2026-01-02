Ahead Of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals Set To Ditch Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Likely To Shift Base To MCA Stadium In Pune: Report

Rajasthan Royals didn't have the desired finish in IPL 2025. The inaugural IPL champions didn't qualify for the playoffs after securing 9th position in the IPL table and will be adamant to make it to the last four next campaign.

Rajasthan Royals Likely To Shift Base To Pune

Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a fortress for the Royals since the inception of the IPL. The people of Jaipur have showered love on the IPL franchise, but IPL 2025 might have been the last season they witnessed their IPL side playing in the city.

If reports are to be believed, the Rajasthan Royals are all set to shift their base to Pune. As per a RevSportz report, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje is all set to witness IPL action from next season, as the Royals will be playing most of their matches at this venue. Now defunct, Pune Warriors used the stadium as their home, while CSK also used the stadium in their title-winning season in 2018.

The report stated that Sawai Mansingh Stadium has failed to comply with the evacuation safety norms. Currently, the Vijay Hazare Trophy is being played at the stadium, and the likes of Rohit Sharma are featured at the venue.

RCB Were Also Linked With The MCA Stadium After Chinnaswamy Stadium Fiasco

The Royals are also expected to play some of their games at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, just like last season. MCA Stadium was also dubbed as a potential host for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB failed to get permission to hist Vijay Hazare Trophy and there have been reports circling that RCB might switch their home base to Pune.

