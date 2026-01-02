Updated 2 January 2026 at 14:21 IST
Punjab Kings Suffer Injury Scare Ahead of IPL 2026, Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of BBL 15
Ahead of IPL 2026, Punjab Kings fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of BBL 15.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Punjab Kings had a quiet IPL 2026 auction. The IPL 2025 runner-up already had a set squad coming into the auction and bought only four players to sum up their squad.
Punjab have retained the core of its squad, and Lockie Ferguson has remained a pivotal part of Ricky Ponting's plans. But ahead of IPL 2026, they have suffered an injury scare as Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the entire Big Bash League.
Sydney Thunder has confirmed the New Zealand pacer will miss the entire BBL 15 due to a calf injury he sustained while playing for ILT20 side Desert Vipers. The 34-year-old felt something in his calf during the second over of his spell in the match against MI Emirates and didn't take part in the remainder of the game.
Ferguson was redrafted by the Thunder for the second year in a row, but his absence will be a massive jolt for Sydney. General manager Trent Copeland rued Ferguson's absence and wished the player would recover in time.
As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "We're gutted that Lockie won't be with us this year.
“Not only does he bowl 150kph with an incredible amount of experience in all conditions, but he is genuinely one of the best humans in cricket and added so much to our squad culturally too.”
Lockie wasn't named in the New Zealand T20I squad against India, and it remains to be seen whether he gets fit in time for the T20 World Cup 2026.
David Willey Named As Replacement For Lockie Ferguson
Thunder has named left-arm pacer David Willey as his replacement and would be hoping the English pacer would help them get their season back on track. Willey looked to be in good rhythm in ILT20, having taken six wickets in 10 matches for Dubai Capitals.
Thunder are currently last in the BBL table, having won only a single match in five games this term. Willey does have the experience of featuring in the BBL as he appeared for Perth Scorchers for 4 seasons.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 14:21 IST