AUS vs ENG: Pitch Curator Gives Inside Look at SCG Surface Before Ashes Test Series Finale: 'Want to See Green Tinge'

Adam Lewis, the pitch curator of the SCG, breaks down the conditions for the Ashes series finale in Sydney. He has expressed satisfaction with the colour of the pitch and is looking to deliver the best pitch as per the climate they have at hand.

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the series finale clash between Australia and England, capping off the Ashes series, which has always been a centre of thrilling cricket and some controversies.

SCG Curator Predicts Pitches To Have A Green Tinge

SCG Curator Adam Lewis expects the surface to have a nice trace of green on day one of play between Australia and England and wants to see the green tinge three days out. He added that they are comfortable with the conditions at hand.

He added that the sunny conditions in Sydney could take out the pitch's greenness in a couple of days. Lewis also said that they are happy with the pitches and that they are looking good.

“You want to see green tinge three days out. If you're not seeing any live grass three days out, then that's when [it's a worry] … I'm really comfortable with where we're sitting.

“We had a little bit of sun this morning. They're saying a bit more sun tomorrow. That will take the greenness out of the pitch. We're really happy with the pitches at the moment. We're looking good," SCG curator Adam Lewis said, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Australia & England to Battle in Ashes Series Finale At SCG

For Adam Lewis, preparing a field that offers equal assistance to all cricketers will be critical, as he aims to avoid a repeat of what happened in Perth and Melbourne.

The series opener and the Boxing Day Test in Perth and Melbourne had anti-climactic finishes as the matches were wrapped up in just two days. The bowlers were on a rampage, while most batters struggled to deliver numbers in the competition.