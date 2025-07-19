Ahead of Retirement, West Indies Star Andre Russell Picks Up His Favourite Career Moment: 'That Semi-final Game Against...'

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to retire from international cricket. The KKR star will be involved in the first two T20I matches against Australia to be held at his home ground, Sabina Park.

Andre Russell Picked Up His Favourite West Indies Moment

A veteran of many battles, Russell has led a very distinguished career across the three formats. Despite his international retirement, he will continue to play franchise cricket around the world. Russell revealed his favourite cricket moment is against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Chasing 193, the West Indies needed 77 runs from 41 balls, and Russell helped his country to get past the hurdle with a quickfire 33 off just 20 balls.

As quoted from ESPNcricinfo, during a Cricket West Indies (CWI) interview, he said, “Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters.

“Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did.”

West Indies Cricket Board Sought Help Of Brian Lara And Other Legends