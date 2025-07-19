IND vs ENG| Ravi Shastri Uncovers KL Rahul's Secret Mantra of Success: 'What Annoyed People Was...'

KL Rahul has been a pivotal part of the Indian team in the ongoing England Test series. Despite India trailing in the Test series, the 33-year-old has had an influential part to play for the visitors.

Ravi Shastri Heaped Praise On KL Rahul

Rahul is one of the senior-most members in the current squad alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. The India star bailed India in the first innings of the Lord's Test with a brilliant century, but failed to get it going in the second innings as India lost the 3rd Test by 22 runs.

Rahul is the 4th highest scorer in the Test series with 375 runs, including two half-centuries and a century. Ahead of the Manchester Test, Ravi Shastri praised Rahul's form, insisting the player always has the capability to deliver.

On ICC review, he told Sanjana Ganesan, “I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he [Rahul] was not talented.

“What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul.”

Indian Top Order Failed at Lord's

The Indian top order failed to get the job done when it mattered the most at Lord's. Washington Sundar's brilliant five-wicket haul set up the stage for a thrilling finish. Needing only 193 to win, India entered the 4th innings as the favourites. Yashasvi Jaiswal got out very cheaply while attempting a pull shot to Jofra Archer. Karun Nair failed to judge a Brydon Carse delivery and was trapped before the wicket. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant followed him very soon to the pavilion.