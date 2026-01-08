Ahead Of T20 World Cup, India Suffer Injury Scare, Left handed Batting Star To Undergo Surgery

India are about to venture into a white-ball series with New Zealand this month. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, The Men In Blue will feature in a five-ball T20I series starting from January 21.

In a major scare, Tilak Varma has suffered an abdominal injury just ahead of the T20 World Cup. As per the Indian Express, the left-handed batter was playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and felt something in the abdomen. After consulting with doctors at BCCI's Centre of Excellence, he was admitted to a local hospital in Rajkot.

A BCCI source told the Indian Express, “Tilak faced severe pain in his abdomen today (Wednesday). He was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot, where various scans were done, and reports were sent to doctors at the COE.

“Doctors have advised him to undergo surgery, which will take three to four week for him to recover. Chances of playing the entire T20I against New Zealand looks bleak."

Advertisement

Tilak has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad, and ahead of India's first match against the USA on February 7 his availability will be a big question. The 23-year-old made his T20I debut against the West Indies at Tarouba in August 2023. Since then, he has played 40 matches and 37 innings, amassing 1183 runs at a fantastic average of 49.29 with a strike rate of 144.09.

Tilak's injury has made him uncertain for the T20 World Cup and the Indian Express reported that should BCCI feel a replacement is needed, Shubman Gill will not be considered.

Advertisement