England's Woes Continue In World Test Championship 2027, Here's How The WTC Points Table Looks Like After Australia's 4-1 Ashes Win

Australia have sealed the Ashes with a commanding 4-1 win. The Ashes ended in just eighteen days, and the Aussies have ticked all the boxes in all the series. England, who made a lot of noise about playing an entertaining style of Test cricket termed as Bazball, did not reap any kind of sweet results for them on the Australia tour. Australia have now added more salt to England's injury and have defeated them by 5 wickets.

It is not just the Ashes defeat that will hurt England, but it is also their World Test Championship 2027 campaign that isn't going as planned. England have played India and Australia across 10 Test matches so far in the ongoing cycle, and unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to achieve much.

Australia Continue to Dominate World Test Championship 2027

Australia, the champions of WTC 2023 and the runners-up of 2025, have been on a stellar run in the ongoing cycle. The Aussies have played 8 Test matches so far, the Aussies have won 7 matches so far, and have ended up losing only one. With 84 points and a win percentage of 87.50, the Aussies are at the top of the World Test Championship 2027 points table.

England, on the other hand, continue to have their own miseries. Despite being the custodians of an aggressive template of playing Test cricket, they are out of the top five of the World Test Championship points table. England have played 10 Test matches in the ongoing cycle, and they have won only three so far.

England Eye Next Test Series