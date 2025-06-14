Ahead Of Team India's Test Series Of England, R Ashwin Feels Newly Appointed Captain Shubman Gill 'Overwhelmed' By The 'Attention'

India Tour of England: Team India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting from June 20th. The first match of the series will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

Following the first game, the second match of the series will be played from July 2nd, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India and England will lock horns in the third match of the series from July 10th, at the iconic Lord's in London.

The fourth game will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Meanwhile, Kennington Oval in London will host the final and fifth game of the series from July 31st.

Before the start of the five-match Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of Team India. The decision was taken after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of a new era following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up Shubman Gill's New Role In Test Team

While speaking to Revsportz, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on Shubman Gill's new role in the Test team, saying that the youngster is 'overwhelmed' by the attention after getting the new responsibility. Ashwin also hoped that Gill would have a good start with the bat in the forthcoming five-match Test series.

"I think Gill is already too overwhelmed by the attention and responsibility he has got. If I was in his place with such a high-pressure job, I would want to have a very good start as a batsman," Ashwin said as quoted by ANI.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia. Following that, the 25-year-old appeared in 32 Test matches and 59 innings, amassing 1893 runs, at an average of 35.05, and a strike rate of 59.92.