'A Questionable Choice': Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Massive Claim On Vice Captain Rishabh Pant Ahead Of IND vs ENG Series

With the Indian Cricket Team currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI announced that Shubman Gill will be the new captain of the Test team and the role of his deputy will be filled by wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant. The five match Test series in England will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. Ahead of the start of the series, former Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his feelings on Rishabh Pant and his batting.

Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Rishabh Pant As A Test Batter

Ravichandran Ashwin recently while talking to RevSportz opened up and shared his thoughts on Rishabh Pant as a batter for the Indian Test setup. He also opined on Rishabh Pant's position in the batting order and suggested that the wicketkeeper batter should not be batting at number 5 or 6 in the line up.

"I think Rishabh is a high-quality Test batsman. He can just walk into that team as a pedigree Test batsman even if he does not have to hold on to the gloves. Fantastic Test batter with a questionable choice of shots sometimes, but I guess he comes with it and he gives you match-winning knocks. It’s only a matter of time when he finds out the formula and rectifies it to become more consistent. He should be walking in at No. 5 as No. 6 for him would be a bit too late in my view. I would be glued to the TV set if he is batting," said Ravichandran Ashwin about Rishabh Pant.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket team has had a bad fortune in Tests in the last two series that they played. India were favorites to make it to the final of the World Test Championship however India first lost a series against New Zealand at home and then troubles mounted when India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Due to the back to back series lost, India also missed out on the WTC final.