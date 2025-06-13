WTC Final 2025, AUS vs SA: Aiden Markram Puts South Africa In Command With Sizzling Century At Lord's, Drives Proteas Run Chase With Sheer Resilience

Updated 13 June 2025 at 22:28 IST
Aiden Markram has brought up a sensational century to put South Africa in the driver's seat against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's cricket ground. The South African opener completed his 8th Test ton in
Markram stood still despite losing two partners in the run chase. He and captain Temba Bavuma showed sheer determination and grit throughout the second innings and navigated the Ausssie bowlers on a tricky Lord's pitch. Markram hasn't taken any risks and has punished all the loose balls. The 30-year-old has been one of the consistent performers for the Protas across the three formats and has been in and around the setup for a while.
Markram has been particularly classy on the offside and has brought up some glorious shots in his brilliant innings.
Earlier, a Mitchell Starc fightback helped Australia to put up a 282-run target.
