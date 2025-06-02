Ahead of The WTC 2023-2025 Final, South Africa Strengthen Bowling Attack By Adding Stuart Broad as Consultant

Stuart Broad during the fourth Test match of the Ashes series in 2022 | Image: ANI

South Africa will take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final at the Lord's, starting from June 11 to 15.

Before South Africa's campaign in the WTC Final, the Proteas have roped in former English pacer Stuart Broad into their coaching lineup. Broad will take charge as the bowling consultant of the South African side.

According to Sky Sports, Stuart Broad will join the South African training camp on June 9th at Lord's to strengthen the bowling attack of Temba Bavuma's side during the World Test Championship Final.

It will be Stuart Broad's first coaching after retiring from cricket in 2023.

Stuart Broad Stats In All Three Formats

The 38-year-old made his debut for the England Cricket Team on August 28, 2006, in the T20I format against Pakistan. Following that, Broad played 56 20-over matches and 55 innings, picking up 65 wickets at an economy rate of 7.62, and had a bowling average of 22.93.

Broad played his maiden Test game on December 9, 2007. Following that, he appeared in 167 Test matches and 309 innings, bagging 604 wickets at an economy rate of 2.97.

Meanwhile, Broad had played 121 ODI matches and 121 innings, taking 178 wickets at an economy rate of 5.26.

Apart from being a stunning bowler, the English cricketer also shone as a batter. The 38-year-old has scored 3662 runs in Test cricket from 164 long-format matches at a strike rate of 65.31.

Before the WTC 2023-2025 Final, South Africa will play against Zimbabwe in a warm-up Test game at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex.

Pat Cummins-Led Australia Are Defending WTC Champions

In the last WTC Final, Pat Cummins-led Australia were crowned the champions after they defeated India by 209 runs.