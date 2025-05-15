Pat Cummins And His Australian Side On The Brink Of Creating History, Aussie Skipper On The Cusp Of Emulating Ricky Ponting's Heroics

WTC 2025 Final: Australia are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the finals of the World Test Championships. The summit clash will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to June 15, 2025.

This is the first time that South Africa has qualified for the Summit Clash, the 'Ultimate Test', that decides the team who can boast about being the champions in the longest and the purest format of the game. Australia, on the other hand, are playing their second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Last time, they defeated India in the finals and became the first-ever team in the history of cricket to win all the ICC Championships that existed. The victory in WTC 2023 was pathbreaking in many ways. David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins became the only five players to win World Championships across the three formats of the game.

ALSO READ | ECB Formulates New Strategy To Grind Young Indian Team In England, Add Much Needed Firepower To Their Bowling Unit Ahead Of IND vs ENG

Pat Cummins Eyes Ricky Ponting's Record

World Cups and Australian teams, this is a match made in heaven. The Australian teams always find ways to excel at world events. The rise of Australian cricket started in the late nineties, and they continued to dominate world cricket till the 2011 World Cup.

There was a time in between when Australia won two ODI World Cups unbeaten, 2003 and 2007. Pat Cummins has been enjoying a great run lately. The pacer has won the Ashes (2023), the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series (2025), the ODI World Cup (2023), and the World Test Championship (2023).

Pat Cummins now has a chance to emulate what his predecessor Ricky Ponting did in 2003 and 2007. If Pat Cummins wins the World Test Championship, he will make a list of records, which are as follows:

Australia will become the first team to win more than one WTC title.

Australia will become the first team to defend the WTC Mace.

Pat Cummins becomes the first captain to win two consecutive WTC events.

Cummins Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad In Confused State

There is no official confirmation about Pat Cummins returning to play the remainder of the IPL. The BCCI had suspended the Indian Premier League for one week after tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated.

The cash-rich league will now resume on May 17, 2025, and the first match will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.