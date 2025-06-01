WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins On The Cusp Of Becoming The First Player In History Of The 'Ultimate Test' To Achieve Unique Feat

WTC 2025 Final: After the culmination of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the spotlight will shift towards the longest and purest format of the game, Test cricket. There is a long season of Test cricket which starts with the World Test Championship Final, which will be later followed by the India vs England five-match Test series. This is the third final of the World Test Championship, and Pat Cummins' Australia will look to defend their crown against the dominant Proteas.

Pat Cummins Has His Sights Set On Historic Record

Pat Cummins will go down as one of the greats to captain Australia, and there are no second thoughts about it. Cummins, who was appointed as the skipper of the Australia team ahead of Ashes 2021-22, has taken his team to greater heights. Under captain Cummins, Australia won the Ashes (2021-22), retained the Ashes (2023), won the World Test Championship Final (2023), and also ended up clinching their sixth ODI World Cup (2023). But that's not all; skipper Cummins is on the verge of scripting a unique record for himself and declaring himself from his own Mount Rushmore.

As Australia walks out to defend their World Test Championship (WTC) title against South Africa on June 11, 2025, Pat Cummins will become the first and the only skipper in the history of Test cricket to lead his team in two consecutive WTC finals. Cummins can also become the first and the only skipper to win two consecutive WTC titles if Australia manages to defend their crown.

Australia's Prowess In Test Cricket

Australia has been extremely clinical in Test cricket in recent times. They will be riding high on confidence before they walk out to defend their title in the 'Home of Cricket', aka Lord's.