Ahead Of West Indies Tour, BCCI Receives Surprising Request From Shreyas Iyer, Star Batter Wants A Break From Test Cricket: Report

Shreyas Iyer has conveyed to the BCCI that he will be taking a break from red-ball cricket ahead of the upcoming West Indies tour. The Punjab Kings captain left his role as the India A captain and pulled out of the second unofficial Test match against Australia A in Lucknow.

Ahead Of West Indies Test Series, Shreyas Iyer's Surprising Request To BCCI

As per an Indian Express report, the star Indian batter has already consulted with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar and wants to take off from red ball cricket due to back stiffness. Iyer seems to be in discomfort, and it is learnt that the batter cannot play for long hours on the pitch. He also made it clear that he took breaks in the Ranji Trophy last season, but it is not possible to replicate the idea in Test cricket.

A source told the Indian Express, “He has informed us that he (Iyer) will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it’s good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won’t be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it.”

Nitish Reddy And Devdutt Padikkal To Be In Contention

The selection of the squad for the West Indies tour is expected to take place on September 24. Iyer would have definitely been in contention to feature in both Test matches. Both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal could be included in the Indian squad. Reddy burst onto the scene on Australian soil and also scored his first century on the tour. He was also a part of the Indian contingent which played out a sensational 2-2 draw against England recently.