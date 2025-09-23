Manav Suthar Magic Sizzles Day One Action; Captain McSweeney & Edwards Steer Australia A To 350/9 At Day One

The second match of the two-match multi-day series between India A and Australia A had some intense action from both sides, where Indian bowlers showcased clinical brilliance. The Australian batters still pushed through despite the resistance from India.

Manav Suthar shone through on day one of the competition with his splendid bowling skills, but Nathan McSweeney and Jack Edwards managed to push through with a clinical batting performance. The Aussies managed to put up a decent score in response to India's incredible bowling display at Lucknow.

Manav Suthar Sizzles with Five-Wicket Masterclass Against Australia A

With no Shreyas Iyer in action due to personal reasons, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel stepped in as the captain and opted to field first against Australia A. Manav Suthar stepped in to bowl and thundered through the opposition with a five-wicket haul.

Suthar picked up the key wickets of Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe, Will Sutherland and Corey Rocchiccioli.

Team India A managed to take nine wickets on day one, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna chipping in with a wicket each. Gurnoor Brar also picked up two wickets in the competition.

India A kept the momentum with the proper fall of wickets during the innings.

McSweeney and Edwards Lead The Charge Against India's Dominant Bowling Attack

Australia A lost an early wicket, with opener Campbell Kellaway being dismissed at nine runs. But Sam Konstas and captain Nathan McSweeney contributed by scoring 49 runs and 74 runs, respectively. Oliver Peake scored 29, but Cooper Connolly fell for a two-ball duck.

In the middle-order, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe scored 39 runs, and Jack Edwards put up a clinical 78-ball 88 to bring some stability.

Will Sutherland and Corey Rocchiccioli were sent back early on, but Todd Murphy and Henry Thornton remained undefeated at 29 and 10 runs, respectively.