Aiden Markram Opens Up On South Africa's Win Over Zimbabwe In Super Eight: 'Bowlers, Fielders Really Stepped Up Today'

"Nice to get the win. Can be a tricky one when you change the team up a bit; some boys are not playing, but thought the bowlers and fielders really stepped up today. Would've loved to be clinical with the bat, but probably not the worst thing that the middle order was put under pressure and came through. The least you can do is give an opportunity to the guys working behind the scenes. Never know if you're gonna need them. Can get to conditions that scream out to play one of them, and now they've got a game under their belt. Yeah, exciting. Really exciting semifinal. Kolkata. Against New Zealand, I believe. The boys will be up for it in a couple of days' time. You look at playing one really good game of cricket, and hopefully the result takes care of itself. Still 40 overs of good cricket needed and we need to give it that respect," Markram said after the match.