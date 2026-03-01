Lungi Ngidi Scripts History For South Africa In T20Is, Leapfrogs Tabraiz Shamsi To Achieve Elusive T20I Milestone

T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram-led South Africa clinched a convincing five-wicket win over Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 1.

Despite Zimbabwe’s defeat, Sikandar Raza was named Player of the Match following his brilliant 73-run knock from 43 balls at a strike rate of 169.77. Raza smashed eight fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

Lungi Ngidi Scripts History In T20Is

During the clash, South African speedster Lungi Ngidi scripted history. The 29-year-old etched his name in the record books after claiming one wicket in his four-over spell, conceding 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20. With this, Ngidi surpassed compatriot Tabraiz Shamsi to become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Ngidi now has 90 wickets in 63 T20Is at an average of 20.48, including three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, with best figures of 5/39. He overtook Shamsi, who has 89 wickets in 70 T20Is at an average of 20.89, with best figures of 5/24, also including three four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Ngidi has played five matches and picked up 11 wickets at a bowling average of 12.36, including one four-fer.

Zimbabwe End T20 World Cup 2026 With A Defeat

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. Sikandar Raza was the lone standout performer among his teammates, with his 73-run knock powering Zimbabwe to 153/7 in the first innings. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch led South Africa’s bowling attack with two wickets each.