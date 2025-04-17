'This Could Be Their Year': Ajay Jadeja Makes Big Prediction, Feels Delhi Capitals Might Get Their 'Breakthrough' In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a stunning win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first super over of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Wednesday, April 17th.

Mitchell Starc displayed a magnificent performance and single-handedly helped DC to clinch a win over RR. He was named the 'Player of the Match' after his economical spell in the final overs. The Australian fast bowler picked up one wicket and gave 36 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.00.

The Delhi-based franchise have been solid in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC won five matches in their previous six games in the tournament and hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.744.

‘This Could Be DC’s Breakthrough Season': Ajay Jadeja

While speaking on JioStar, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja predicted that the ongoing 2025 edition of the IPL can be DC's year. He added that the Capitals haven’t even used all their resources, but have been showcasing brilliant performances. Jadeja hailed DC for being a ‘complete unit’ in IPL 2025.

“This could be their year. Of course, anything can happen from here, but the way Delhi Capitals have gone about things—they haven’t even used all their resources yet. No one has fully peaked, and that’s a positive. The ceiling is still ahead. If they’ve come this far without individual brilliance, the only way is up. Sure, there’s always risk, but they’re looking like a more complete unit this year. Once you get into the knockouts, it’s all about delivering on the day, but their consistency so far gives me hope that this could be their breakthrough season,” Ajay Jadeja said on JioStar.

DC To Face GT In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Clash