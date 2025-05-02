Ajinkya Rahane Aspires For A Comeback In Team India Setup Once Again, Says 'I Will Never Give Up'

Ajinkya Rahane, skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has not backed down from his desire to represent the Indian National Cricket Team. The 36-year-old intends to be a part of Team India and never gave up on his dreams. Rahane added that in terms of fitness, he is right up the alley and can play at the top level. The KKR skipper is active in the domestic cricket scene and has been enjoying the game at this stage.

Ajinkya Rahane Never Gave Up On His Dream

Ajinkya Rahane has been away from the Indian Cricket fold for a while. His last appearance dates back to 2023, when he was a part of the red-ball scheme. Despite not being in contention for a while, the KKR skipper hasn't given up on the desire to make a comeback in the Indian Cricket fold and believes he is right up there in terms of fitness and wants to take things one game at a time.

"I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then let's see what happens in the future.

"I am a guy who will never give up, always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It's always about that; focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well, and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment," Ajinkya Rahane said during his appearance in the Star Sports Press Room.

KKR Have A Huge Task In IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane currently has a bigger target on his back in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. As a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the veteran cricketer is leading the side as its skipper and has done a decent job so far.

KKR has had a rollercoaster win with clinical wins and shambolic losses. But they are still in contention for the playoffs. Two teams have already faced the axe as RR and CSK have been eliminated. It will be an uphill task for Rahane and the Knight Riders to defend their title.