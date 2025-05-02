Kerala Cricket Association Suspend S. Sreesanth For Three Years Over His Remarks On Indian Wicket-Keeper Batter Sanju Samson

The Kerala Cricket Association has decided to suspend former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth over his controversial remarks in regards to Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. S. Sreesanth's career in cricket has been clouded in controversy from the Harbhajan Singh slap episode to the match fixing scandal. The controversy in regards to Sanju Samson erupted when Sreesanth on a television debate claimed that the Kerala Cricket Association dropping Sanju Samson had hurt his chances of making it into the Indian Team for the ICC Champions Trophy.

KCA Hits Back At S. Sreesanth After Claims Regarding Sanju Samson

The Kerala Cricket Association in a general body meeting which took place on the 30th of April decided to suspend S Sreesanth for his accusations against the KCA. The KCA dismissed these claims as misleading and defamatory comments against the KCA. Sreesanth is currently an owner of a team in the Kerala Cricket League.

The KCA had also issued show-cause notices against three teams from the Kerala Cricket League- Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples. The teams however were able to provide satisfactory responses to the notice and thus were not reprimanded.

"Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management," the KCA said in a statement.

Notices Not Issued For Supporting Sanju Samson- KCA

The KCA further clarified in their statement that the notices that had been sent out by the Kerala Cricket Association were not for supporting Sanju Samson but were rather to protect the association from derogatory and misleading comments.