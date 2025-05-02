IPL 2025: 'Versatile' Suryakumar Yadav Receives Big Praise From Ex-CSK Star, Highlights Qualities Which Make Him Special

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians sealed a magnificent 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Thursday, May 1st.

Ryan Rickelton was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 61-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 160.53. He slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. The Mumbai Indians batters are at their top form in the ongoing season.

During the match against the Rajasthan Royals, all top-order batters of the Mumbai Indians displayed stunning performances, helping the five-time champions dominate their opponents in the ongoing season.

Suryakumar Yadav Holds The Orange Cap In IPL 2025

The spotlight was on Suryakumar Yadav on May 1st for his consistency in the ongoing season. During the match against the Royals, the 34-year-old scored 48 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 208.70. He remained unbeaten at the crease, hammering 4 fours and 3 sixes in Jaipur.

Suryakumar is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, amassing 475 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 172.73 and has an average of 67.86. The top MI batter has played 161 IPL matches and scored 4069 runs at a strike rate of 148.07.

Former CSK Batter Reflects On Suryakumar Yadav's Versatility

While speaking on JioHotstar after the end of the match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian player Ambati Rayudu heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying that he got the versatility for having a vast shot selection.

“The kind of pressure Suryakumar Yadav puts on bowlers is enormous. Bowlers have dealt with big hitters and clever batters, but he’s both. He can go straight down the ground or behind the wicketkeeper — he’s got the versatility. He never lets bowlers dominate, regardless of conditions. That’s what makes him special,” Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

As of now, Mumbai Indians hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +1.274. The Mumbai-based franchise has won seven matches and conceded four defeats so far.